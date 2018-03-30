CloakCoin (CRYPTO:CLOAK) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $189,541.00

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded down 12.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. One CloakCoin coin can now be purchased for $4.81 or 0.00070476 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Bittrex, YoBit and LiteBit.eu. CloakCoin has a market cap of $24.58 million and $189,541.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded down 22.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CloakCoin alerts:

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00054371 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00032172 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00012014 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00021538 BTC.

1337 (1337) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Stealthcoin (XST) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00029250 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.56 or 0.00462600 BTC.

Vsync (VSX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000215 BTC.

CloakCoin Profile

CloakCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,111,323 coins. CloakCoin’s official message board is forum.cloakcoin.com. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

CloakCoin Coin Trading

CloakCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu, Mercatox, Livecoin, YoBit and Bittrex. It is not currently possible to buy CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for CloakCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CloakCoin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.