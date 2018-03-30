CloakCoin Hits Market Cap of $26.17 Million (CRYPTO:CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. One CloakCoin coin can now be purchased for $5.12 or 0.00072786 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia and Mercatox. CloakCoin has a market capitalization of $26.17 million and approximately $216,197.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded 20.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CloakCoin alerts:

Stratis (STRAT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00054298 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00032722 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00012489 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00021681 BTC.

1337 (1337) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Stealthcoin (XST) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002487 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00029817 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.95 or 0.00454165 BTC.

Vsync (VSX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000195 BTC.

About CloakCoin

CloakCoin (CRYPTO:CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,111,534 coins. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CloakCoin’s official message board is forum.cloakcoin.com. CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

CloakCoin Coin Trading

CloakCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia, Mercatox, LiteBit.eu, Livecoin and YoBit. It is not currently possible to purchase CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for CloakCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CloakCoin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.