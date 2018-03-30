CME Group (CME) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Sandler O’Neill restated a buy rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on CME Group from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on CME Group from $173.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a $172.00 target price (up from $155.00) on shares of CME Group in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut CME Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $157.77.

NASDAQ CME opened at $161.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. CME Group has a fifty-two week low of $114.82 and a fifty-two week high of $171.71. The firm has a market cap of $54,066.75, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.54.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.02. CME Group had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 111.49%. The firm had revenue of $900.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that CME Group will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 8th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.45%.

In related news, insider Derek Sammann sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.66, for a total value of $387,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,153 shares in the company, valued at $6,491,133.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John W. Pietrowicz sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.50, for a total value of $1,136,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,904,964. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,699 shares of company stock valued at $6,266,062 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CME. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CME Group by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in CME Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 202,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,598,000 after acquiring an additional 6,352 shares during the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd bought a new stake in CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at $15,371,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 87,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,816,000 after acquiring an additional 9,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. boosted its position in CME Group by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 18,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its exchanges, provides products across all asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural products and metals. The Company’s segment primarily consists of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc (CME), Board of Trade of the City of Chicago, Inc (CBOT), New York Mercantile Exchange, Inc (NYMEX) and Commodity Exchange, Inc (COMEX) exchanges.

