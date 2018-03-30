677 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) Purchased by CNB Bank

CNB Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Price Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $133,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $152.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23,260.00 and a P/E ratio of 14.60. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $137.07 and a fifty-two week high of $164.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.5149 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF’s payout ratio is 20.46%.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

