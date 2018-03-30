CNB Bank Takes $113,000 Position in Travelers Companies Inc (TRV)

CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,254,000. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 62,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,853 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 138.2% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 8.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 232,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903 shares in the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travelers Companies stock opened at $138.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37,671.49, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. Travelers Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $113.76 and a 1-year high of $150.55.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.20 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 9th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 8th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 39.40%.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Thomas M. Kunkel sold 9,595 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.09, for a total transaction of $1,440,113.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,956 shares in the company, valued at $4,346,006.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Todd C. Schermerhorn sold 1,120 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total transaction of $166,969.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 196,038 shares of company stock valued at $28,688,023 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Sunday, February 18th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Travelers Companies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.88.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Business and International Insurance; Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. Through its subsidiaries, it provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. The Business and International Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance and insurance related services to its clients, in the United States and in Canada, as well as in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Brazil and throughout other parts of the world.

