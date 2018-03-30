1,112 Shares in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL) Acquired by CNB Bank

CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 2,750.0% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth $186,000. 54.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Estee Lauder Companies alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on EL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray set a $152.00 price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Monday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.78.

In other news, EVP Michael O’hare sold 26,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.40, for a total transaction of $3,495,480.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,572.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Demsey sold 77,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.52, for a total transaction of $9,896,572.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,971,853.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 289,250 shares of company stock valued at $39,637,193. 16.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE EL opened at $149.72 on Friday. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $150.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $53,706.33, a P/E ratio of 35.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.69.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 34.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Estee Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 52.78%.

WARNING: “1,112 Shares in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL) Acquired by CNB Bank” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/cnb-bank-invests-141000-in-estee-lauder-companies-inc-el-updated.html.

About Estee Lauder Companies

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. The Company offers products, including skin care, makeup, fragrance, hair care and other. The Company operates in beauty products segment. The Company’s products are sold in over 150 countries and territories under brand names, including Estee Lauder, Aramis, Clinique, Prescriptives, Lab Series, Origins, Tommy Hilfiger, MAC, Kiton, La Mer, Bobbi Brown, Donna Karan New York, DKNY, Aveda, Jo Malone London, Bumble and bumble, Michael Kors, Darphin, Tom Ford, Smashbox, Ermenegildo Zegna, AERIN, Tory Burch, RODIN olio lusso, Le Labo, Editions de Parfums Frederic Malle, GLAMGLOW, By Kilian, BECCA and Too Faced.

Receive News & Ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estee Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.