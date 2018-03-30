CNB Financial Corp (CCNE) Shares Bought by Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in CNB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CCNE) by 36.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,261 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,561 shares during the quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of CNB Financial worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 13.1% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 45,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in CNB Financial by 3.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 253,997 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,089,000 after acquiring an additional 8,363 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in CNB Financial by 53.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 5,928 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in CNB Financial by 11.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in CNB Financial in the third quarter valued at $208,000. 42.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CNB Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:CCNE opened at $28.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.90, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. CNB Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $20.91 and a 52 week high of $31.46.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $29.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.26 million. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 18.31%. sell-side analysts anticipate that CNB Financial Corp will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 1st were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.04%.

In other CNB Financial news, Director Francis X. Straub III purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.91 per share, for a total transaction of $26,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joel E. Peterson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $60,420.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,157.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,414 shares of company stock worth $72,624. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CCNE shares. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.50 target price on shares of CNB Financial in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, BidaskClub cut CNB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “CNB Financial Corp (CCNE) Shares Bought by Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/cnb-financial-corp-ccne-shares-bought-by-schwab-charles-investment-management-inc.html.

About CNB Financial

CNB Financial Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company is the holding company of CNB Bank (the Bank); CNB Securities Corporation, which maintains investments in debt and equity securities; CNB Insurance Agency, which provides for the sale of nonproprietary annuities and other insurance products, and Holiday Financial Services Corporation, which offers small balance unsecured loans and secured loans, primarily collateralized by automobiles and equipment.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CCNE).

Receive News & Ratings for CNB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.