COBHAM (CBHMY) versus Triumph Group (TGI) Head-To-Head Review

COBHAM (OTCMKTS: CBHMY) and Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Get COBHAM alerts:

COBHAM has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Triumph Group has a beta of 1.69, suggesting that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for COBHAM and Triumph Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score COBHAM 0 0 0 0 N/A Triumph Group 2 6 3 0 2.09

Triumph Group has a consensus target price of $32.40, suggesting a potential upside of 28.57%. Given Triumph Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Triumph Group is more favorable than COBHAM.

Dividends

COBHAM pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Triumph Group pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Triumph Group pays out -3.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares COBHAM and Triumph Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio COBHAM $2.65 billion 1.65 -$1.08 billion N/A N/A Triumph Group $3.53 billion 0.35 -$42.95 million ($5.01) -5.03

Triumph Group has higher revenue and earnings than COBHAM.

Profitability

This table compares COBHAM and Triumph Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets COBHAM N/A N/A N/A Triumph Group -7.68% 27.59% 5.31%

Summary

Triumph Group beats COBHAM on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

COBHAM Company Profile

Cobham plc provides a range of technologies and services to commercial, defense, and security markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, Other European countries, Australia, andinternationally. The company operates in four segments: Communications and Connectivity, Mission Systems, Advanced Electronic Solutions, and Aviation Services. The Communications and Connectivity segment offers equipment and solutions for the aerospace, avionics, satellite and radio, wireless, and mobile connectivity markets. The Mission Systems segment offers safety and survival systems for extreme environments; nose-to-tail aerial refueling systems; and wing-tip to wing-tip mission systems for jets, transport aircraft, and rotorcraft. The Advanced Electronic Solutions segment provides critical solutions for communication on land, at sea, in the air, and in space through off-the-shelf and customized products, including radio frequency, microwave, microelectronics, antenna subsystems, and motion control solutions. This segment serves the defense, radar and electronic warfare, X-ray imaging, medical, and industrial markets. The Aviation Services segment delivers outsourced aviation services for military and commercial customers through military training, special mission flight operations, outsourced commercial aviation, fly-in fly-out, and aircraft engineering services. Cobham plc was founded in 1934 and is based in Wimborne, the United Kingdom.

Triumph Group Company Profile

Triumph Group, Inc. designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls and distributes a portfolio of aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies and systems. The Company offers a range of products and services to the aerospace industry through three segments: Triumph Aerostructures Group, whose companies are engaged in the design, manufacture, assembly and integration of metallic and composite aerostructures and structural components for the aerospace original equipment manufacturer (OEM) market; Triumph Aerospace Systems Group, whose companies design, engineer and manufacture a range of build-to-print components, assemblies and systems also for the OEM market, and Triumph Aftermarket Services Group, whose companies serve aircraft fleets, such as commercial airlines, the United States military and cargo carriers, through the maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) of aircraft components and accessories manufactured by third parties.

Receive News & Ratings for COBHAM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COBHAM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.