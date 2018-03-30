Cobinhood Reaches Market Capitalization of $28.75 Million (CRYPTO:COB)

Cobinhood (CURRENCY:COB) traded 16.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. Cobinhood has a market cap of $28.75 million and approximately $135.00 worth of Cobinhood was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cobinhood token can now be purchased for about $0.0794 or 0.00001138 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, EtherDelta and Cobinhood. During the last seven days, Cobinhood has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007425 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002751 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.46 or 0.00737474 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00016080 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014348 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00034222 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.49 or 0.00150319 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00033245 BTC.

About Cobinhood

Cobinhood’s genesis date was September 11th, 2017. Cobinhood’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 362,095,652 tokens. Cobinhood’s official website is www.cobinhood.com. Cobinhood’s official Twitter account is @cobinhood and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cobinhood is medium.com/@Cobinhood. The Reddit community for Cobinhood is /r/cobinhood and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cobinhood is a cryptocurrency exchange platform that features zero transaction fees and zero cut on margin funding interest earnings. It provides cryptocurrency trading, margin trading/funding, futures trading, and ICO Underwriting Services. It guarantees 100% reserve for cryptocurrency deposit. Furthermore, its ability to process millions of orders per second has rendered it as a cryptocurrency exchange that is capable of conducting high frequency trading. “

Cobinhood Token Trading

Cobinhood can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta, Mercatox and Cobinhood. It is not presently possible to purchase Cobinhood directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cobinhood must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cobinhood using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

