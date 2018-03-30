Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Cobra Electronics (COBR) Stock Price

Press coverage about Cobra Electronics (NASDAQ:COBR) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Cobra Electronics earned a coverage optimism score of 0.00 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the company an impact score of 44.6323508466632 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Cobra Electronics Company Profile

Cobra Electronics Corporation is a designer and marketer of two-way mobile communications and mobile navigation products in the United States, Canada and Europe. The Company operates through the Cobra Consumer Electronics (Cobra) business segment, which sells under the COBRA brand name, and Performance Products Limited (PPL) business segment, which sells under the SNOOPER brand name.

