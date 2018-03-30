Bernard J. Kelley Sells 10,206 Shares of Codexis, Inc. (CDXS) Stock

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 10,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total value of $124,717.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of CDXS stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.00. The stock had a trading volume of 341,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,249. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Codexis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.95 and a 1-year high of $13.60.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $21.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.97 million. Codexis had a negative net margin of 45.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDXS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $12.00 price target on Codexis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Telemark Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Codexis in the third quarter valued at about $13,633,000. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Codexis during the fourth quarter worth about $566,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Codexis during the third quarter worth about $1,089,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Codexis by 28.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 453,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 101,432 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Codexis during the fourth quarter worth about $729,000. 70.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Codexis

Codexis, Inc is a developer of biocatalysts for the pharmaceutical and fine chemicals markets. The Company’s CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform, which introduces genetic mutations into genes in order to give rise to changes in the enzymes that they produce, overcomes many of the limitations, allowing customers to evolve and optimize biocatalysts to perform specific and desired chemical reactions at commercial scale.

