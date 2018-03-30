Raymond James Financial Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE)

Raymond James Financial restated their outperform rating on shares of Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 23rd, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $9.50 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $9.50 target price on Coeur Mining and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Noble Financial restated a hold rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coeur Mining from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $10.00 price objective on Coeur Mining and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Coeur Mining from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.60.

Shares of CDE stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $8.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,458,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,444,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Coeur Mining has a 12 month low of $6.71 and a 12 month high of $10.24. The stock has a market cap of $1,429.76, a PE ratio of -800.00 and a beta of 0.58.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Coeur Mining had a positive return on equity of 1.51% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The firm had revenue of $214.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Frank L. Jr. Hanagarne sold 5,684 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $48,314.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Peter C. Mitchell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total value of $79,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,684 shares of company stock worth $209,514 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $645,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 849,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,368,000 after acquiring an additional 36,408 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 1,161,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,710,000 after acquiring an additional 6,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. 75.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc is a gold and silver producer. The Company has its mines located in the United States, Mexico, and Bolivia and exploration projects in Mexico and Argentina. Its segments include Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, San Bartolome mines, Coeur Capital and Other. The Palmarejo complex is located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico.

