Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (CCOI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.44.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Cogent Communications in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Cogent Communications from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

In related news, Director Tim Weingarten sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total value of $74,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert N. Beury, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total value of $129,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,970,796.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $617,633 over the last ninety days. 9.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCOI. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Cogent Communications by 42.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new stake in Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cogent Communications by 225.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,000. 95.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CCOI traded up $0.95 on Friday, reaching $43.40. 275,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,892. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -6.93, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,010.66, a PE ratio of 114.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.53. Cogent Communications has a 52-week low of $35.75 and a 52-week high of $54.85.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 1.21%. The company had revenue of $125.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Cogent Communications will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 9th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 8th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 526.32%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/cogent-communications-holdings-inc-ccoi-given-average-recommendation-of-hold-by-brokerages.html.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc is a facilities-based provider of Internet access and Internet Protocol (IP), communications services. The Company’s network is specifically designed and optimized to transmit data using IP. The Company delivers its services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe and in Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.