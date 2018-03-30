Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH) Short Interest Update

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,713,491 shares, a growth of 32.6% from the February 28th total of 9,590,520 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,025,355 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

CTSH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $75.84 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $80.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47,091.13, a PE ratio of 31.82, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $57.50 and a 12 month high of $85.10.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The information technology service provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 31.62%.

In other news, CEO Francisco Dsouza sold 240,000 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $17,769,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 541,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,105,024.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Venkat Krishnaswamy sold 4,000 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $310,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 636,165 shares of company stock valued at $48,681,806 over the last ninety days. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,469 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 107,429 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $7,630,000 after acquiring an additional 6,386 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 674,554 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $47,907,000 after acquiring an additional 27,235 shares during the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,942,000. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,833,000. 88.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation is a professional services company. The Company operates through four segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Manufacturing/Retail/Logistics, and Other. The Financial Services segment includes customers providing banking/transaction processing, capital markets and insurance services.

