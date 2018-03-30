Coimatic 2.0 Price Tops $0.0005 on Exchanges (CRYPTO:CTIC2)

Coimatic 2.0 (CURRENCY:CTIC2) traded 28.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 23rd. Coimatic 2.0 has a market capitalization of $6,100.00 and approximately $74.00 worth of Coimatic 2.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coimatic 2.0 coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and CoinExchange. Over the last week, Coimatic 2.0 has traded down 29.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007403 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002738 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.24 or 0.00743900 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00015987 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014670 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00034197 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00147593 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00032706 BTC.

About Coimatic 2.0

Coimatic 2.0’s total supply is 30,132,750 coins and its circulating supply is 13,532,750 coins. Coimatic 2.0’s official website is coimatic.org. Coimatic 2.0’s official Twitter account is @coimatic.

Coimatic 2.0 Coin Trading

Coimatic 2.0 can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and CoinExchange. It is not presently possible to buy Coimatic 2.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coimatic 2.0 must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coimatic 2.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

