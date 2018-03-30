Coinonat (CXT) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $224.00

Coinonat (CURRENCY:CXT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 23rd. One Coinonat coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000121 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and YoBit. Coinonat has a total market cap of $73,447.00 and approximately $224.00 worth of Coinonat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Coinonat has traded 24.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SpaceChain (SPC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Electra (ECA) traded 30.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00013225 BTC.

Denarius (DNR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00021588 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Coinonat Profile

Coinonat is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 23rd, 2017. Coinonat’s total supply is 10,123,200 coins and its circulating supply is 8,623,200 coins. Coinonat’s official Twitter account is @coinonat. The official website for Coinonat is www.coinonat.org.

Buying and Selling Coinonat

Coinonat can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is not possible to purchase Coinonat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coinonat must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coinonat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

