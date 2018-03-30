CoinPoker (CHP) 24 Hour Volume Tops $82,561.00

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. One CoinPoker token can now be bought for approximately $0.0436 or 0.00000639 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX and ForkDelta. During the last week, CoinPoker has traded 35.5% lower against the US dollar. CoinPoker has a market cap of $7.11 million and $82,561.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007402 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002719 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.02 or 0.00733367 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00016422 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014605 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00034111 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00148037 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00031851 BTC.

CoinPoker Profile

CoinPoker’s total supply is 354,786,435 tokens and its circulating supply is 163,022,741 tokens. CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF. The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CoinPoker’s official message board is medium.com/@CoinPoker. The official website for CoinPoker is coinpoker.com.

CoinPoker Token Trading

CoinPoker can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, ForkDelta and HitBTC. It is not currently possible to purchase CoinPoker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinPoker must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinPoker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

