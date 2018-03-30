Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $49.73 Million

Brokerages expect Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) to post sales of $49.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $24.50 million and the highest is $67.67 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical posted sales of $2.17 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2,191.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will report full year sales of $49.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $227.20 million to $311.99 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $356.89 million per share, with estimates ranging from $315.73 million to $406.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Collegium Pharmaceutical.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.88 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 262.91% and a negative return on equity of 73.00%. Collegium Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 728.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COLL. BidaskClub raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott set a $26.00 target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.17.

In other news, Chairman Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $500,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 535,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,390,228.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alison B. Fleming sold 6,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $132,116.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,654.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,928 shares of company stock valued at $1,082,317 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COLL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $198,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 321,340 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 48,236 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,621 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,195 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 557,050 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,843,000 after purchasing an additional 214,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COLL traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.55. The stock had a trading volume of 317,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,589. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $7.37 and a 12-month high of $29.90.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and tampering, including chewing, crushing, and/or dissolving.

