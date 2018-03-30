Colliers International Group (CIGI) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CIGI. TheStreet raised shares of Colliers International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Colliers International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.40.

NASDAQ:CIGI opened at $69.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $2,565.95, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 1.64. Colliers International Group has a 52-week low of $46.35 and a 52-week high of $69.70.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $734.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.86 million. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 40.34%. The company’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Colliers International Group will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the fourth quarter worth about $433,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the third quarter worth about $326,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 43.6% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 70.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc is engaged in the provision of commercial real estate services. The Company offers services, including outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage and sales brokerage. Its segments include Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

