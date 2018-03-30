Colony NorthStar (NYSE:CLNS) Given Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.08

Media headlines about Colony NorthStar (NYSE:CLNS) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Colony NorthStar earned a media sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 45.5019686920484 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

NYSE:CLNS opened at $5.62 on Friday. Colony NorthStar has a 52 week low of $5.28 and a 52 week high of $14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a current ratio of 5.14.

Colony NorthStar (NYSE:CLNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08). Colony NorthStar had a negative net margin of 7.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $720.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.19 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 245.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Colony NorthStar will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 30th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. Colony NorthStar’s payout ratio is -69.84%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CLNS shares. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Colony NorthStar from $12.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Colony NorthStar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. TheStreet lowered Colony NorthStar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Colony NorthStar in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Colony NorthStar in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Colony NorthStar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

In other Colony NorthStar news, Director John Steffens purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.94 per share, with a total value of $59,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 61,690 shares in the company, valued at $366,438.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Colony NorthStar

Colony NorthStar, Inc is a diversified equity real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company combines a portfolio of real assets across the world, which are managed with a global real estate investment manager. The Company has property holdings in the healthcare, industrial and hospitality sectors, opportunistic equity and debt investments, and an embedded institutional and retail investment management business.

