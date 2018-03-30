Colorado Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Apple (AAPL)

Colorado Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,193 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 1.2% of Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its holdings in Apple by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 22,515 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,470,000 after acquiring an additional 4,118 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC now owns 21,558 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,154 shares during the period. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 52,013 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Apple by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 615,763 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $88,682,000 after acquiring an additional 206,045 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,359,000. 61.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $167.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $854,159.38, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Apple has a twelve month low of $140.06 and a twelve month high of $183.50.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $88.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.62 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.13% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.36 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Apple will post 11.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, insider Daniel J. Riccio sold 15,641 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $2,733,733.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,401,302.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Rosenblatt Securities set a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.62.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc (Apple) designs, manufactures and markets mobile communication and media devices, personal computers, and portable digital music players, and a variety of related software, services, peripherals, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications. The Company’s products and services include iPhone, iPad, Mac, iPod, Apple TV, a portfolio of consumer and professional software applications, the iOS and OS X operating systems, iCloud, and a variety of accessory, service and support offerings.

