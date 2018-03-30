Columbia Sportswear (COLM) Shares Bought by Teachers Advisors LLC

Teachers Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 239,424 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,798 shares during the quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC owned about 0.34% of Columbia Sportswear worth $17,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 13.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 206,632 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,724,000 after acquiring an additional 24,950 shares during the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 43.8% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,887 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 4,535 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 26,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the fourth quarter worth about $3,954,000. Institutional investors own 38.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, CAO Peter J. Bragdon sold 3,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $311,566.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,712,556. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Franco Fogliato sold 9,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $675,118.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,333.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,495 shares of company stock valued at $6,716,761. 58.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COLM stock opened at $76.43 on Friday. Columbia Sportswear has a 1 year low of $51.56 and a 1 year high of $79.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5,303.08, a PE ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.91.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.16. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $762.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Columbia Sportswear’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Columbia Sportswear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.06%.

Several brokerages have commented on COLM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target (up from $74.00) on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity set a $70.00 target price on Columbia Sportswear and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. B. Riley increased their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $74.00 target price on Columbia Sportswear and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.21.

Columbia Sportswear Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

