Columbus Energy Resources’ (CERP) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at VSA Capital

VSA Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Columbus Energy Resources (LON:CERP) in a research note published on Thursday morning. VSA Capital currently has a GBX 26 ($0.36) price objective on the stock.

Shares of LON CERP traded down GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 5.65 ($0.08). 2,400,962 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,710,000. Columbus Energy Resources has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1.63 ($0.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 7.98 ($0.11). The firm has a market capitalization of $26.13 and a PE ratio of -188.33.

About Columbus Energy Resources

Columbus Energy Resources plc, formerly LGO Energy plc, is an oil and gas exploration, development and production company. The Company has assets in Spain and Trinidad. The Company’s geographic segments include Spain, USA, Trinidad & Tobago, St. Lucia, Cyprus and UK. In Trinidad and Tobago, the Company, through various subsidiaries, holds interests in approximately three producing fields, such as Goudron, Icacos and Bonasse.

