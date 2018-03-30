Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) EVP Arthur R. Block Sells 6,700 Shares

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) EVP Arthur R. Block sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total transaction of $233,428.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,194,501.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

CMCSA stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.17. 32,542,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,744,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $32.74 and a 52 week high of $44.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The cable giant reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Comcast had a net margin of 26.87% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $21.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 4th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.76.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beach Investment Management LLC. bought a new position in Comcast during the second quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Symphony Asset Management LLC grew its position in Comcast by 4.4% during the second quarter. Symphony Asset Management LLC now owns 127,281 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after acquiring an additional 5,315 shares during the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 46.0% during the second quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 8,022 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.8% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 198,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 256,067 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $9,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, and Theme Parks segments. The Cable Communications segment offers video, high-speed Internet, and voice, as well as security and automation services to residential and business customers under the XFINITY brand.

