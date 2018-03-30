Arthur R. Block Sells 2,471 Shares of Comcast Co. (CMCSA) Stock

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) EVP Arthur R. Block sold 2,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $87,967.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,242,372.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.17. 32,542,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,744,184. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.74 and a fifty-two week high of $44.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $158,702.80, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.16.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The cable giant reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $21.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 26.87% and a return on equity of 16.47%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 4th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 3rd. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 13.21%.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Scotiabank set a $52.00 price target on shares of Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, UBS lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.76.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the third quarter worth about $104,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 474.2% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 100.1% during the second quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the second quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, and Theme Parks segments. The Cable Communications segment offers video, high-speed Internet, and voice, as well as security and automation services to residential and business customers under the XFINITY brand.

