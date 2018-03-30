Pegasus Partners Ltd. Has $1.66 Million Stake in Comcast Co. (CMCSA)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. boosted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 39.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,328 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,759 shares during the period. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in Comcast by 474.2% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 100.1% during the second quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays set a $43.00 price target on shares of Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.76.

In other news, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 10,870 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Friday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total transaction of $364,036.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,418 shares in the company, valued at $2,860,648.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stephen B. Burke sold 190,756 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total value of $8,109,037.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,214,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,641,615.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,399,951 shares of company stock worth $52,377,633 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.17. The company had a trading volume of 32,542,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,744,184. The firm has a market cap of $154,569.19, a P/E ratio of 7.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $32.74 and a twelve month high of $44.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The cable giant reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 26.87%. The business had revenue of $21.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 4th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 13.21%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, and Theme Parks segments. The Cable Communications segment offers video, high-speed Internet, and voice, as well as security and automation services to residential and business customers under the XFINITY brand.

