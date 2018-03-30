Comcast Co. (CMCSA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,166,696 shares, a drop of 1.8% from the February 28th total of 60,220,919 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,660,722 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Comcast stock opened at $34.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $153,222.28, a PE ratio of 7.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.16. Comcast has a 52 week low of $32.74 and a 52 week high of $44.00.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The cable giant reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 26.87%. The business had revenue of $21.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Comcast will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 3rd. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.21%.

In other news, EVP David N. Watson sold 131,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total value of $4,835,935.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen B. Burke sold 190,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total value of $8,109,037.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,214,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,641,615.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,399,951 shares of company stock valued at $52,377,633. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Chemical Bank boosted its holdings in Comcast by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Chemical Bank now owns 23,878 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 6,162 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 201,689 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $8,078,000 after purchasing an additional 8,105 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 26,973 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its holdings in Comcast by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 139,985 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,607,000 after purchasing an additional 44,255 shares in the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. TD Securities increased their price objective on Comcast from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Nomura reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on Comcast from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Comcast from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, UBS cut their price objective on Comcast from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.76.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/comcast-co-cmcsa-sees-large-decrease-in-short-interest.html.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, and Theme Parks segments. The Cable Communications segment offers video, high-speed Internet, and voice, as well as security and automation services to residential and business customers under the XFINITY brand.

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.