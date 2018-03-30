Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Acquires 35,495 Shares of Comcast Co. (CMCSA)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 94.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,221 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,495 shares during the quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,041 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 5,554 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 20,872 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 9,234 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 13,774 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on CMCSA. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Cowen began coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. UBS lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.76.

CMCSA stock opened at $34.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $32.74 and a 52-week high of $44.00. The stock has a market cap of $154,569.19, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.16.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The cable giant reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Comcast had a net margin of 26.87% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $21.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 13.21%.

In other news, EVP Stephen B. Burke sold 190,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total transaction of $8,109,037.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,214,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,641,615.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 6,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.69, for a total transaction of $214,201.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,451,217.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,399,951 shares of company stock valued at $52,377,633 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, and Theme Parks segments. The Cable Communications segment offers video, high-speed Internet, and voice, as well as security and automation services to residential and business customers under the XFINITY brand.

