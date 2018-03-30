GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €45.00 Price Target at Commerzbank

Commerzbank set a €45.00 ($55.56) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 19th. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on G1A. Morgan Stanley set a €44.00 ($54.32) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($58.02) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Independent Research set a €41.00 ($50.62) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Societe Generale set a €38.00 ($46.91) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €44.00 ($54.32) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €39.35 ($48.58).

ETR G1A opened at €34.55 ($42.65) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6,820.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €34.06 ($42.05) and a 1-year high of €42.88 ($52.94).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft provides process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment division offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

