Bechtle (BC8) Given a €62.50 Price Target at Commerzbank

Commerzbank set a €62.50 ($77.16) target price on Bechtle (ETR:BC8) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 19th. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BC8. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Bechtle in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($98.77) target price on Bechtle and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Independent Research set a €72.00 ($88.89) price target on Bechtle and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Bechtle has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €68.50 ($84.57).

ETR BC8 opened at €65.80 ($81.23) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2,920.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46. Bechtle has a 1-year low of €48.83 ($60.28) and a 1-year high of €75.40 ($93.09).

About Bechtle

Bechtle AG provides information technology services in Germany and internationally. The company operates through two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software, project planning and roll-out, system integration, IT services and training, cloud, and IT operation services.

