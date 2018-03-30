Commerzbank set a €90.00 ($111.11) target price on Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

MRK has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($117.28) price target on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($141.98) price target on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €115.00 ($141.98) price target on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Bank of America set a €95.00 ($117.28) price target on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €111.00 ($137.04) price target on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €100.55 ($124.13).

Get Merck KGaA alerts:

Shares of MRK stock opened at €77.90 ($96.17) on Tuesday. Merck KGaA has a 12-month low of €76.60 ($94.57) and a 12-month high of €115.00 ($141.98). The company has a market cap of $10,070.00 and a PE ratio of 13.03.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Commerzbank Reiterates €90.00 Price Target for Merck KGaA (MRK)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/commerzbank-reiterates-90-00-price-target-for-merck-kgaa-mrk.html.

About Merck KGaA

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien provides products in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. The company offers prescription medicines to treat colorectal cancer, head and neck tumors, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth hormone disorders, cardiovascular disorders, diabetes, and thyroid disorders; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and biosimilars for oncology and inflammatory disorders.

Receive News & Ratings for Merck KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.