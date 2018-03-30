Communications Systems (JCS) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Finds

News coverage about Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Communications Systems earned a media sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the communications equipment provider an impact score of 46.3374378235746 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

NASDAQ JCS traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,382. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.81, a P/E ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 0.89. Communications Systems has a one year low of $3.18 and a one year high of $4.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. Communications Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -17.39%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Communications Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th.

About Communications Systems

Communications Systems, Inc (CSI) operates directly and through its subsidiaries located in the United States, Costa Rica and the United Kingdom. The Company operates through three segments: Suttle, Transition Networks and JDL Technologies (JDL). The Company provides physical connectivity infrastructure products and services for global deployments of broadband networks.

