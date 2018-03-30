Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Community Healthcare (NYSE:CHCT) Share Price

News headlines about Community Healthcare (NYSE:CHCT) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Community Healthcare earned a daily sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 46.3968053845286 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the media headlines that may have effected Accern’s analysis:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Community Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Community Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet raised Community Healthcare from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley set a $29.00 price target on Community Healthcare and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Sandler O’Neill set a $28.00 price target on Community Healthcare and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.83.

Shares of CHCT stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.74. 97,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,403. The company has a market cap of $467.95, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.91. Community Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $22.41 and a fifty-two week high of $30.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.3975 per share. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%. This is an increase from Community Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Community Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.77%.

About Community Healthcare

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities; urgent care centers; acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; assisted living and long-term care facilities; medical office buildings; clinics; specialty hospitals; and treatment centers.

