Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Has $294,000 Position in NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA cut its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 44.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,509 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 61.5% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 52,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,708,000 after acquiring an additional 20,028 shares during the period. AXA increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.2% during the third quarter. AXA now owns 383,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,133,000 after buying an additional 19,060 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,535,000. Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Finally, WealthTrust Fairport LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NEE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 8th. UBS assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.13.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. sold 9,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total transaction of $1,404,427.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. Robo sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.89, for a total transaction of $2,896,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,245 shares of company stock worth $9,783,623 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEE opened at $163.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $76,395.74, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.52. NextEra Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $127.09 and a 52-week high of $164.41.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.06). NextEra Energy had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.98%.

NextEra Energy, Inc (NEE) is a holding company. The Company is an electric power companies in North America and, through its subsidiary NextEra Energy Resources, LLC (NEER) and its affiliated entities, is the generator of renewable energy from the wind and sun. NEE also owns and/or operates generation, transmission and distribution facilities to support its services to retail and wholesale customers, and has investments in gas infrastructure assets.

