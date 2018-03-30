ConocoPhillips (COP) Holdings Trimmed by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA reduced its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 54.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,350 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 468.8% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,820 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 48.6% in the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 140.2% in the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 75.5% in the second quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truewealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. 71.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

COP stock opened at $59.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $42.26 and a one year high of $61.31. The company has a market cap of $68,982.97, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.33.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The energy producer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a positive return on equity of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is -228.00%.

ConocoPhillips declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy producer to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. UBS assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Barclays set a $71.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $61.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Cowen set a $70.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.75.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.96, for a total transaction of $1,474,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,612,732.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “ConocoPhillips (COP) Holdings Trimmed by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/compagnie-lombard-odier-scma-reduces-holdings-in-conocophillips-cop-updated.html.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips is an independent exploration and production company. The Company explores for, produces, transports and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and natural gas liquids. The Company operates through five segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe and North Africa, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other International.

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.