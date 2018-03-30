TechnipFMC plc Ordinary Share (FTI) Position Reduced by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA reduced its stake in TechnipFMC plc Ordinary Share (NYSE:FTI) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,365 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in TechnipFMC plc Ordinary Share were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of TechnipFMC plc Ordinary Share by 720.6% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,071,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819,407 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC plc Ordinary Share in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,311,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in TechnipFMC plc Ordinary Share by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 8,455,789 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $220,479,000 after buying an additional 1,198,300 shares in the last quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC plc Ordinary Share in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,133,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in TechnipFMC plc Ordinary Share by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,394,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $701,171,000 after buying an additional 1,013,425 shares in the last quarter. 66.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FTI stock opened at $29.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13,386.53, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.31. TechnipFMC plc Ordinary Share has a 52 week low of $24.53 and a 52 week high of $35.00.

TechnipFMC plc Ordinary Share (NYSE:FTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.24). TechnipFMC plc Ordinary Share had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that TechnipFMC plc Ordinary Share will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 20th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 19th. TechnipFMC plc Ordinary Share’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.36%.

In related news, insider Richard G. Alabaster sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $360,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,380.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dianne B. Ralston sold 16,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $499,333.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,152,098.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,150 shares of company stock worth $1,429,809. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FTI shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TechnipFMC plc Ordinary Share in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $39.00 price target on shares of TechnipFMC plc Ordinary Share and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Cowen set a $35.00 target price on shares of TechnipFMC plc Ordinary Share and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of TechnipFMC plc Ordinary Share in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $34.00 target price on shares of TechnipFMC plc Ordinary Share and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.64.

TechnipFMC plc Ordinary Share Profile

FMC Technologies, Inc is a global provider of technology solutions for the energy industry. The Company designs, manufactures and services a range of systems and products, including subsea production and processing systems, surface wellhead production systems, high pressure fluid control equipment, measurement solutions and marine loading systems.

