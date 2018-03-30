Companhia de Saneamento Basico (SBS) Given Daily News Impact Rating of 0.20

News articles about Companhia de Saneamento Basico (NYSE:SBS) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Companhia de Saneamento Basico earned a media sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the utilities provider an impact score of 46.5964947439001 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news articles that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SBS shares. ValuEngine raised Companhia de Saneamento Basico from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Companhia de Saneamento Basico from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Companhia de Saneamento Basico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

SBS stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.59. 2,082,333 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,730,074. Companhia de Saneamento Basico has a 52-week low of $8.15 and a 52-week high of $11.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $7,224.70, a PE ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.74.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico Company Profile

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo-SABESP is a water and sewage service provider. The Company provides water and sewage services to a range of residential, commercial, industrial and governmental customers in over 360 municipalities in the state of Sao Paulo, including the city of Sao Paulo.

