Companhia Energetica de Minas Gers CEMIG (CIG) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gers CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) shares rose 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.59 and last traded at $2.58. Approximately 4,250,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 3,655,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.45.

Separately, UBS upgraded shares of Companhia Energetica de Minas Gers CEMIG from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.64.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Companhia Energetica de Minas Gers CEMIG by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 28,305 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Companhia Energetica de Minas Gers CEMIG by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 296,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 37,139 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Companhia Energetica de Minas Gers CEMIG by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 357,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 55,888 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in Companhia Energetica de Minas Gers CEMIG by 172.4% in the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 111,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 70,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Companhia Energetica de Minas Gers CEMIG in the third quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

About Companhia Energetica de Minas Gers CEMIG

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais-CEMIG is a holding company that is engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. The Company’s segments include Generation, Transmission, Distribution, Telecom, Gas and Other. The Company, through its interests in subsidiaries or jointly controlled entities, is engaged in the activities of the construction and operation of systems for sale of electricity, as well as various fields of energy and telecommunications, for the purpose of commercial operation.

