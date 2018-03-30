Contrasting Celsius (CELH) and Aramark (ARMK)

Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) and Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aramark and Celsius’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aramark $14.60 billion 0.67 $373.92 million $2.15 18.40 Celsius $36.16 million 5.53 -$8.24 million ($0.20) -21.75

Aramark has higher revenue and earnings than Celsius. Celsius is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aramark, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Aramark has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Celsius has a beta of -0.56, suggesting that its share price is 156% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Aramark and Celsius, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aramark 0 2 5 0 2.71 Celsius 0 0 2 0 3.00

Aramark currently has a consensus target price of $47.43, indicating a potential upside of 19.89%. Celsius has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 83.91%. Given Celsius’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Celsius is more favorable than Aramark.

Dividends

Aramark pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Celsius does not pay a dividend. Aramark pays out 19.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Aramark has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.7% of Aramark shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.5% of Celsius shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Aramark shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 49.0% of Celsius shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Aramark and Celsius’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aramark 3.65% 18.68% 4.07% Celsius -22.78% -14.93% -10.23%

Summary

Aramark beats Celsius on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Food and Support Services North America, Food and Support Services International, Uniform and Career Apparel. It offers managed services include dining, catering, food service management, convenience-oriented retail operations, grounds and facilities maintenance, custodial, energy and construction management, and capital project management. The company also provides non-clinical support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, and procurement services; and facilities services comprising clinical equipment maintenance, environmental, plant operations, energy and supply chain management, and purchasing. In addition, it offers on-site restaurants, catering, convenience stores, and executive dining services; beverage and vending services; and facility management services comprising housekeeping, plant operations and maintenance, energy management, grounds keeping, landscaping, transportation, capital program management and commissioning, and other facility consulting services. Further, the company provides facility and business support services banquet and catering, retail and merchandise sales, recreational and lodging, and facility management services for sports, entertainment, and recreational facilities. Additionally, it offers correctional food, and food and facilities management services for parks; and operates commissaries, laundry facilities, and property rooms. It also rents, sells, cleans, maintains, and delivers uniform and career apparel, and other textile items; and provides other garments and work clothes, as well as ancillary items. The company was formerly known as ARAMARK Holdings Corporation and changed its name to Aramark in May 2014. Aramark was founded in 1959 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc. is engaged in the development, marketing, sale and distribution of functional calorie-burning fitness beverages under the Celsius brand name. The Company’s product range includes Sparkling Grape Rush, Sparkling Watermelon, Sparkling Orange, Sparkling Wild Berry, Sparkling Cola, Raspberry Acai Green Tea, Peach Mango Green Tea, Flo Fusion Orange and Flo Fusion Berry. The Company’s products are sweetened with sucralose, which is suitable for consumers whose sugar intake is restricted. The Company’s Celsius brand uses ingredients and supplements, such as green tea (EGCG), ginger, calcium, chromium, B vitamins and vitamin C. The Company outsources the manufacturing process to third-party co-packers. It provides co-packers with flavors, ingredient blends, cans and other raw materials for its beverages purchased by it from various suppliers. It sells Celsius brand across retail segments, which include supermarkets and convenience stores.

