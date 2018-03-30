Comparing BBVA Banco Frances (BFR) and Barclays (BCS)

BBVA Banco Frances (NYSE: BFR) and Barclays (NYSE:BCS) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

BBVA Banco Frances has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Barclays has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BBVA Banco Frances and Barclays’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BBVA Banco Frances N/A 2.03% 0.22% Barclays -8.62% 3.71% 0.22%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.6% of BBVA Banco Frances shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.6% of Barclays shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Barclays shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for BBVA Banco Frances and Barclays, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BBVA Banco Frances 0 1 2 0 2.67 Barclays 2 5 4 0 2.18

BBVA Banco Frances currently has a consensus price target of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.83%. Given BBVA Banco Frances’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe BBVA Banco Frances is more favorable than Barclays.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BBVA Banco Frances and Barclays’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BBVA Banco Frances $536.27 million 7.61 $85.82 million $1.61 14.17 Barclays $27.15 billion 1.86 -$1.65 billion $0.83 14.24

BBVA Banco Frances has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Barclays. BBVA Banco Frances is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Barclays, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

BBVA Banco Frances pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Barclays pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. BBVA Banco Frances pays out 15.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Barclays pays out 26.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

BBVA Banco Frances beats Barclays on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

BBVA Banco Frances Company Profile

BBVA Banco Frances S.A. (the Bank) is a provider of financial services to large corporations, small and medium-size companies (SMEs), as well as individual customers. The Bank is focused on the financial sector, through its activities related to banking/financial, pension fund manager and insurance. The Bank has all its operations, property and customers located in Argentina. As part of its business, the Bank conducts capital markets and securities operations directly in the over-the-counter market and indirectly in Bolsa de Comercio de Buenos Aires (BCBA). Its corporate banking is divided by industry, such as consumer, heavy industries and energy. The Bank’s business lines include Retail Banking, Enterprise Banking, and Corporate and Investment Banking. Enterprise Banking offers both short- and long-term financing. The Corporate and Investment Banking business line is concerned with foreign trade transactions, and advice in mergers and acquisitions and in capital market transactions.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers personal and business banking services; credit and debit cards; international banking; and private banking services, which include investment, wealth planning, and credit and specialist solutions to high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients, and family offices. The company also provides investment banking services, which include financial advisory, capital raising, wealth and investment management, and financing and risk management services to corporations, governments, and financial institutions. In addition, it engages in securities dealing activities; and issues credit cards. The company was formerly known as Barclays Bank Limited and changed its name to Barclays PLC in January 1985. Barclays PLC was founded in 1690 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

