Financial Contrast: Diageo (DEO) & Coca-Cola Amatil (CCLAY)

Diageo (NYSE: DEO) and Coca-Cola Amatil (OTCMKTS:CCLAY) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Diageo has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coca-Cola Amatil has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Diageo pays an annual dividend of $3.43 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Coca-Cola Amatil pays an annual dividend of $0.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Diageo has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Diageo and Coca-Cola Amatil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diageo N/A N/A N/A Coca-Cola Amatil N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Diageo and Coca-Cola Amatil’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diageo $23.15 billion 3.64 $3.38 billion N/A N/A Coca-Cola Amatil $3.78 billion 1.32 $183.02 million N/A N/A

Diageo has higher revenue and earnings than Coca-Cola Amatil.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.9% of Diageo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Coca-Cola Amatil shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Diageo and Coca-Cola Amatil, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diageo 1 6 4 0 2.27 Coca-Cola Amatil 1 0 1 0 2.00

Diageo presently has a consensus target price of $154.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.72%. Given Diageo’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Diageo is more favorable than Coca-Cola Amatil.

Summary

Diageo beats Coca-Cola Amatil on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo PLC is an alcoholic beverage company. The Company operates in various categories, including spirits and beer. Its geographic segments include North America; Europe, Russia and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean, and Asia Pacific. Its principal products includes Scotch whisky, Gin, Vodka, Rum, Beer, Irish Cream Liqueur, Wine, Raki, Tequila, Canadian Whisky, American Whiskey, Progressive Adult Beverages, Cachaca, Brandy and Ready to Drink. The Company’s brands includes Johnnie Walker, Smirnoff, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray and Guinness. It manages its operations from various locations, including the United Kingdom; Ireland; Italy; Turkey; the United States; Canada; Brazil; Mexico; Australia; Singapore; India; Nigeria; South Africa; East Africa, and Africa Regional Markets. It also produces a range of ready to drink products mainly in the United Kingdom, Italy, South Africa, Australia, the United States and Canada.

Coca-Cola Amatil Company Profile

Coca-Cola Amatil Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets ready-to-drink beverages in Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, and Samoa. It provides ready-to-drink alcohol and non-alcohol sparkling beverages, spring waters, sports and energy drinks, fruit juices, iced tea, flavored milk, coffee, tea, beer, cider, and spirits, as well as ready-to-eat fruit and vegetable snacks and products. The company offers its beverages under Sprite, Fanta, Lift, Kirks, Deep Spring, Mount Franklin, Pump, PowerAde, Barista Bros, Fuze Tea, Monster, Mother, Zico Coconut Water, Coca-Cola, BU, Nature's Own Water, Golden Crush, Minute Maid, L&P, Kiwi Blue, Frubu, Fiji Water, Jucy, Coke Zero, Diet Coca-Cola, Keri Juice, Schweppes, Grinders Coffee, Baker Halls, SPC, SPC ProVital, Ardmona, Goulburn Valley, IXL, Henry Jones, Taylor's, and Perfect Fruit brands, as well as alcohol under the Coors, Blue Moon, Vonu Premium Lager, Fiji Bitter, Fiji Gold, Rekorderlig cider, Yenda, Pressman's, Bounty Rum, and Fiji Rum brand names. The company was formerly known as Amatil Limited and changed its name to Coca-Cola Amatil Limited in 1989. Coca-Cola Amatil Limited was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.

