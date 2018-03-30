Comparing Ducommun (DCO) and Its Rivals

Ducommun (NYSE: DCO) is one of 62 publicly-traded companies in the “AEROSPACE/DEFENSE” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Ducommun to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Ducommun and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ducommun 0 1 3 0 2.75 Ducommun Competitors 373 2205 2994 101 2.50

Ducommun currently has a consensus target price of $37.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.79%. As a group, “AEROSPACE/DEFENSE” companies have a potential upside of 5.14%. Given Ducommun’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Ducommun is more favorable than its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

Ducommun has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ducommun’s rivals have a beta of 0.80, suggesting that their average share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ducommun and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ducommun $558.18 million $20.07 million 17.46 Ducommun Competitors $8.26 billion $582.32 million 22.25

Ducommun’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Ducommun. Ducommun is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Ducommun and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ducommun 3.60% 6.82% 2.75% Ducommun Competitors -0.99% -265.68% 8.22%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.5% of Ducommun shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.3% of shares of all “AEROSPACE/DEFENSE” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of Ducommun shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of shares of all “AEROSPACE/DEFENSE” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ducommun beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun Incorporated is a global provider of engineering and manufacturing services for various products and failure applications used primarily in the aerospace, defense, industrial, natural resources, medical and other industries. The Company is a solution-based provider, offering a range of value-added products and services in its primary businesses of electronics, structures and integrated solutions. The Company operates through two segments: Electronic Systems (ES) and Structural Systems (SS). The ES has over three product offerings in electronics manufacturing for various applications, including complex cable assemblies and interconnect systems, printed circuit board assemblies, and electronic, electromechanical and mechanical assemblies. The SS segment offers over three product offerings to support a customer base, including commercial aircraft, military fixed-wing aircraft, and military and commercial rotary-wing aircraft.

