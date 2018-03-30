Comparing Edgewell Personal Care (EPC) & KAO (KCRPY)

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE: EPC) and KAO (OTCMKTS:KCRPY) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Edgewell Personal Care and KAO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edgewell Personal Care -0.92% 11.24% 4.61% KAO N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Edgewell Personal Care has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KAO has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

KAO pays an annual dividend of $0.89 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Edgewell Personal Care does not pay a dividend. KAO pays out 33.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Edgewell Personal Care and KAO’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edgewell Personal Care $2.30 billion 1.15 $5.70 million $3.97 12.30 KAO $13.29 billion 2.81 $1.31 billion $2.66 28.35

KAO has higher revenue and earnings than Edgewell Personal Care. Edgewell Personal Care is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than KAO, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.9% of Edgewell Personal Care shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of KAO shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Edgewell Personal Care shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Edgewell Personal Care and KAO, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Edgewell Personal Care 2 6 3 0 2.09 KAO 0 0 0 0 N/A

Edgewell Personal Care presently has a consensus price target of $66.20, suggesting a potential upside of 35.60%. Given Edgewell Personal Care’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Edgewell Personal Care is more favorable than KAO.

Summary

Edgewell Personal Care beats KAO on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other. Its Wet shave products are sold under the Schick, Wilkinson Sword, Edge, Skintimate, Shave Guard and Personna brand names. Its Sun and Skin Care products are sold under the Banana Boat, Hawaiian Tropic, Wet Ones and Playtex brand names and offers Wet Ones, portable hand wipes category, and Playtex household gloves, the branded household glove in the United States. Its Feminine Care segment markets its products under the Playtex, Stayfree, Carefree and o.b. brands and markets pads and liners. Its All Other segment includes infant care, pet care and miscellaneous other products.

KAO Company Profile

Kao Corporation is engaged in the consumer product business and the chemical business. The Company operates through four segments: the Beauty Care Business, the Human Health Care Business, the Fabric and Home Care Business (collectively, the Consumer Products business), and the Chemical business. The Beauty Care Business segment manufactures and sells cosmetics, skin care and hair care products. The Human Health Care Business segment manufactures and sells food and beverage, sanitary and personal health products. The Fabric and Home Care Business segment manufactures and sells fabric care and home care products, and also offers laundry detergents and fabric treatments and products for kitchen, bath, toilet and living room care. The Chemical Business segment manufactures and sells oleo chemicals, performance chemicals and specialty chemicals. It offers brands, such as Kanebo, Sofina and Molton Brown, Merries, Clearclean and Magiclean.

