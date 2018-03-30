Comparing Embotelladora Andina (AKO.B) & The Competition

Embotelladora Andina (NYSE: AKO.B) is one of 54 public companies in the “BEVERAGES” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Embotelladora Andina to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.3% of Embotelladora Andina shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.8% of shares of all “BEVERAGES” companies are owned by institutional investors. 20.7% of shares of all “BEVERAGES” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Embotelladora Andina and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Embotelladora Andina 1 0 1 0 2.00 Embotelladora Andina Competitors 309 1445 1696 64 2.43

Embotelladora Andina presently has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential downside of 14.50%. As a group, “BEVERAGES” companies have a potential upside of 9.44%. Given Embotelladora Andina’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Embotelladora Andina has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Embotelladora Andina and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Embotelladora Andina 6.40% 14.25% 5.61% Embotelladora Andina Competitors -19.45% -49.33% -7.71%

Dividends

Embotelladora Andina pays an annual dividend of $0.74 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Embotelladora Andina pays out 63.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “BEVERAGES” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.7% and pay out 39.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

Embotelladora Andina has a beta of 0.06, suggesting that its stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Embotelladora Andina’s rivals have a beta of 0.57, suggesting that their average stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Embotelladora Andina and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Embotelladora Andina $2.85 billion $181.50 million 25.21 Embotelladora Andina Competitors $7.33 billion $719.00 million -30.74

Embotelladora Andina’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Embotelladora Andina. Embotelladora Andina is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Embotelladora Andina rivals beat Embotelladora Andina on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

Embotelladora Andina Company Profile

Embotelladora Andina S.A. (Andina) is a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Latin America. The Company operates in four segments: Chile, Brazil, Argentina and Paraguay. It produces and distributes fruit juices, other fruit-flavored beverages and mineral and purified water in Chile, Argentina and Paraguay under trademarks owned by The Coca-Cola Company. The Company produces, markets and distributes the Coca-Cola trademark beverages and brands licensed from third-parties throughout its franchise territories. It manufactures polyethylene terephthalate (PET) bottles primarily for its own use in the packaging of Coca-Cola soft drinks in Chile and Argentina. In Brazil, it produces tea and juices for Leao Alimentos e Industria Ltda. It also distributes non-carbonated beverages in Brazil, such as tea, fruit juices, energy drinks, sport drinks and waters. It distributes beer in Brazil under the brands Amstel, Bavaria, Birra Moretti, Dos Equis (XX), Edelweiss, Heineken and Kaiser.

