Comparing Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD) & Thor Industries (THO)

Thor Industries (NYSE: THO) and Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) are both construction companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Get Thor Industries alerts:

Thor Industries pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock does not pay a dividend. Thor Industries has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Thor Industries and Great Lakes Dredge & Dock, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Thor Industries 1 3 7 0 2.55 Great Lakes Dredge & Dock 0 1 1 0 2.50

Thor Industries presently has a consensus price target of $130.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.88%. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 52.17%. Given Great Lakes Dredge & Dock’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Great Lakes Dredge & Dock is more favorable than Thor Industries.

Profitability

This table compares Thor Industries and Great Lakes Dredge & Dock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thor Industries 5.38% 28.42% 17.41% Great Lakes Dredge & Dock -4.45% -6.64% -1.79%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Thor Industries and Great Lakes Dredge & Dock’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Thor Industries $7.25 billion 0.84 $374.25 million N/A N/A Great Lakes Dredge & Dock $702.50 million 0.40 -$31.26 million N/A N/A

Thor Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Great Lakes Dredge & Dock.

Risk & Volatility

Thor Industries has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.0% of Thor Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.2% of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock shares are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of Thor Industries shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Thor Industries beats Great Lakes Dredge & Dock on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles, and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles segments. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, and Basecamp trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, A.C.E., Alante, Precept, Greyhawk, and Redhawk trade names; and luxury Class A motorhomes under Insignia, Aspire, Anthem, and Cornerstone trade names. It also provides conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels under the Montana, Springdale, Hideout, Sprinter, Outback, Laredo, Bullet, Fuzion, Raptor, Passport, Cougar, Coleman, Kodiak, Aspen Trail, Aerolite, Voltage, Cruiser, Volante, Sunset Trail, Zinger, Landmark, Bighorn, Elkridge, Trail Runner, North Trail, Cyclone, Torque, Prowler, Wilderness, Shadow Cruiser, Fun Finder, MPG, Radiance, Stryker, Sportsmen, Spree, Venom, Durango, SportTrek, Connect, Sportster, Sonic, Jay Flight, Jay Feather, Eagle, Pinnacle, Seismic, Launch, Autumn Ridge, Solstice, Highlander, Mesa Ridge, and Open Range trade names; and luxury fifth wheels under the Redwood and DRV Mobile Suites trade names. In addition, the company offers equestrian recreational vehicle products with living quarters under trade names, such as Premiere, Silverado, Ranger, Laredo, Trail Boss, and Trail Hand; and lightweight travel trailers and specialty products under Camplite and Quicksilver trade names. Further, it provides aluminum extrusion and specialized component products. The company markets its recreational vehicles through independent dealers. Thor Industries, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is based in Elkhart, Indiana.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation is a provider of dredging services. The Company provides dredging services in the East, West and Gulf Coasts of the United States and around the world. It operates in two segments: Dredging Operations, which involves enhancement or preservation of navigability of waterways or the protection of shorelines through the removal or replenishment of soil, sand or rock, and Environmental & Remediation Operations, which provides construction services on soil, water and sediment for clients in both the public and private sectors. It has interest in Amboy Aggregates, which is involved in mining sand from the entrance channel to New York Harbor for providing sand and aggregate for use in road and building construction, and for clean land fill; Lower Main Street Development, LLC (Lower Main), which is engaged in land development and sale business, and TerraSea Environmental Solutions (TerraSea), which is engaged in the environmental services business.

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.