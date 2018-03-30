Head to Head Comparison: Edgewell Personal Care (EPC) vs. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (ADRNY)

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS: ADRNY) and Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and Edgewell Personal Care’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize 2.92% 10.51% 4.72% Edgewell Personal Care -0.92% 11.24% 4.61%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.6% of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.9% of Edgewell Personal Care shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Edgewell Personal Care shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize pays an annual dividend of $0.51 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Edgewell Personal Care does not pay a dividend. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize pays out 31.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk & Volatility

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Edgewell Personal Care has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize $71.04 billion 0.41 $2.05 billion $1.63 14.55 Edgewell Personal Care $2.30 billion 1.15 $5.70 million ($0.40) -122.05

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has higher revenue and earnings than Edgewell Personal Care. Edgewell Personal Care is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and Edgewell Personal Care, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize 0 0 0 0 N/A Edgewell Personal Care 2 6 3 0 2.09

Edgewell Personal Care has a consensus price target of $66.20, suggesting a potential upside of 35.60%. Given Edgewell Personal Care’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Edgewell Personal Care is more favorable than Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize.

Summary

Edgewell Personal Care beats Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V., formerly Koninklijke Ahold N.V., is engaged in the operation of retail stores in Europe and the United States. The Company’s segments are Ahold USA, Delhaize America, The Netherlands, Belgium, and Central and Southeastern Europe (CSE). In addition, Other retail, consists of Ahold Delhaize’s unconsolidated joint ventures JMR – Gestao de Empresas de Retalho, SGPS, S.A. (JMR) and P.T. Lion Super Indo, LLC (Super Indo), and Ahold Delhaize’s Global Support Office. JMR operates food retail stores in Portugal under the brand name Pingo Doce. The Company’s Ahold USA segment includes Stop & Shop New England, Stop & Shop New York Metro, Giant Landover, Giant Carlisle and Peapod. The Company’s Delhaize America segment includes brands, such as Food Lion and Hannaford. The Food Lion brand’s market areas include Delaware, Georgia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, West Virginia, Kentucky, North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other. Its Wet shave products are sold under the Schick, Wilkinson Sword, Edge, Skintimate, Shave Guard and Personna brand names. Its Sun and Skin Care products are sold under the Banana Boat, Hawaiian Tropic, Wet Ones and Playtex brand names and offers Wet Ones, portable hand wipes category, and Playtex household gloves, the branded household glove in the United States. Its Feminine Care segment markets its products under the Playtex, Stayfree, Carefree and o.b. brands and markets pads and liners. Its All Other segment includes infant care, pet care and miscellaneous other products.

