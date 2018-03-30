Comparing LightPath Technologies (LPTH) and The Competition

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ: LPTH) is one of 156 publicly-traded companies in the “ELECTRONICS” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare LightPath Technologies to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

LightPath Technologies has a beta of -0.35, meaning that its share price is 135% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LightPath Technologies’ competitors have a beta of 0.81, meaning that their average share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares LightPath Technologies and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LightPath Technologies 21.23% 27.07% 17.19% LightPath Technologies Competitors -27.32% -7.75% -1.54%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.4% of LightPath Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.2% of shares of all “ELECTRONICS” companies are held by institutional investors. 12.7% of LightPath Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.8% of shares of all “ELECTRONICS” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for LightPath Technologies and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LightPath Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 LightPath Technologies Competitors 459 2502 3900 181 2.54

LightPath Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $3.05, indicating a potential upside of 38.64%. As a group, “ELECTRONICS” companies have a potential upside of 13.29%. Given LightPath Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe LightPath Technologies is more favorable than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LightPath Technologies and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio LightPath Technologies $28.37 million $7.70 million 7.10 LightPath Technologies Competitors $4.31 billion $334.76 million 50.41

LightPath Technologies’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than LightPath Technologies. LightPath Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

LightPath Technologies competitors beat LightPath Technologies on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies, Inc. is a manufacturer and integrator of families of precision molded aspheric optics, fiber-optic collimator, GRADIUM glass lenses and other optical materials used to produce products that manipulate light. The Company designs, develops, manufactures and distributes optical components and assemblies utilizing the optical processes and manufacturing technologies. The Company also performs research and development for optical solutions for the traditional optics markets and communications markets. The Company’s products are incorporated into a range of applications by its customers in various industries, including defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors.

