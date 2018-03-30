Reviewing American States Water (AWR) and Middlesex Water (MSEX)

American States Water (NYSE: AWR) and Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get American States Water alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for American States Water and Middlesex Water, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American States Water 1 1 0 0 1.50 Middlesex Water 0 0 1 0 3.00

American States Water presently has a consensus target price of $48.00, indicating a potential downside of 9.54%. Middlesex Water has a consensus target price of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.99%. Given Middlesex Water’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Middlesex Water is more favorable than American States Water.

Profitability

This table compares American States Water and Middlesex Water’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American States Water 15.74% 13.50% 4.77% Middlesex Water 17.44% 10.16% 3.54%

Dividends

American States Water pays an annual dividend of $1.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Middlesex Water pays an annual dividend of $0.89 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. American States Water pays out 59.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Middlesex Water pays out 64.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. American States Water has raised its dividend for 63 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

American States Water has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Middlesex Water has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares American States Water and Middlesex Water’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American States Water $440.60 million 4.42 $69.36 million $1.71 31.03 Middlesex Water $130.77 million 4.59 $22.80 million $1.38 26.59

American States Water has higher revenue and earnings than Middlesex Water. Middlesex Water is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American States Water, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.2% of American States Water shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.4% of Middlesex Water shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of American States Water shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Middlesex Water shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

American States Water beats Middlesex Water on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American States Water

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity. As of February 26, 2018, it provided water service to approximately 259,000 customers located throughout 10 counties in Northern, Coastal, and Southern California; and distributed electricity to 24,000 customers in the City of Big Bear and surrounding areas in San Bernardino County, California. The company also provides water and/or wastewater services, including the operation, maintenance, and construction of facilities at the water and/or wastewater systems at various military installations. American States Water Company was founded in 1929 and is based in San Dimas, California.

About Middlesex Water

Middlesex Water Company, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment engages in collecting, treating, and distributing water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania. This segment also includes regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware. The Non-Regulated segment provides non-regulated contract services for the operation and maintenance of municipal and private water and wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware. Middlesex Water Company was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Iselin, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.