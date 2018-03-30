Comparing Monster Beverage (MNST) & The Competition

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ: MNST) is one of 54 publicly-traded companies in the “BEVERAGES” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Monster Beverage to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Monster Beverage has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Monster Beverage’s peers have a beta of 0.57, suggesting that their average stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Monster Beverage and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Monster Beverage $3.37 billion $820.67 million 40.01 Monster Beverage Competitors $7.33 billion $719.00 million -1.71

Monster Beverage’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Monster Beverage. Monster Beverage is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.4% of Monster Beverage shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.8% of shares of all “BEVERAGES” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.4% of Monster Beverage shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.7% of shares of all “BEVERAGES” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Monster Beverage and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monster Beverage 24.36% 22.54% 18.21% Monster Beverage Competitors -19.45% -49.33% -7.71%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Monster Beverage and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Monster Beverage 1 1 11 0 2.77 Monster Beverage Competitors 309 1445 1696 64 2.43

Monster Beverage currently has a consensus price target of $66.69, suggesting a potential upside of 16.57%. As a group, “BEVERAGES” companies have a potential upside of 8.72%. Given Monster Beverage’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Monster Beverage is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Monster Beverage beats its peers on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation is a holding company. The Company develop, market, sell and distribute alternative beverage category beverages under the brand names of Monster Energy, Monster Rehab, Monster Energy Extra Strength Nitrous Technology, Java Monster, X-Presso Monster, Muscle Monster, Punch Monster, Hansen’s, Hansen’s Natural Cane Soda, Junior Juice, Blue Sky, Hubert’s, Worx Energy and Peace Tea. The company has two segments, Direct Store Delivery (DSD), whose principal products comprise energy drinks, and Warehouse (Warehouse), whose principal products comprise juice-based and soda beverages. The DSD segment develops, markets and sells products primarily through an exclusive distributor network, whereas the Warehouse segment develops, markets and sells products primarily direct to retailers.

