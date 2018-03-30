Comparing NetScout Systems (NTCT) & Immersion (IMMR)

Immersion (NASDAQ: IMMR) and NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Immersion and NetScout Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Immersion 0 0 5 0 3.00 NetScout Systems 0 4 2 0 2.33

Immersion currently has a consensus price target of $13.25, suggesting a potential upside of 10.88%. NetScout Systems has a consensus price target of $27.80, suggesting a potential upside of 5.50%. Given Immersion’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Immersion is more favorable than NetScout Systems.

Risk and Volatility

Immersion has a beta of 1.63, meaning that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NetScout Systems has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Immersion and NetScout Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immersion -129.35% -146.48% -50.19% NetScout Systems 7.95% 5.34% 3.64%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.2% of Immersion shares are held by institutional investors. 7.2% of Immersion shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of NetScout Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Immersion and NetScout Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immersion $35.01 million 10.06 -$45.29 million ($1.55) -7.71 NetScout Systems $1.16 billion 1.98 $33.29 million $0.96 27.45

NetScout Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Immersion. Immersion is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NetScout Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Immersion beats NetScout Systems on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Immersion

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch when they engage with various digital products. The company offers TouchSense Lite and TouchSense Premium toolkits that enable original equipment manufacturers and their suppliers to add customized haptic technologies to their own branded devices and other products. It also provides TouchSense Software Development Kits, which consist of design tools, integration software, and effect libraries that allow for the design, encoding, and playback of tactile effects in mobile content, including games, ads, and video. In addition, the company offers TouchSense Force, which comprises design tools, APIs, reference designs, and firmware for the PC/Console gaming/virtual reality markets. Further, the company licenses its patents to implement the licensed software to customers. Additionally, it provides engineering and integration services, design kits for prototyping, authoring tools, application programming interfaces, and platform independent solutions. The company offers its products to mobile communications, wearables, and consumer electronics; console and PC gaming; automotive; and medical markets. Immersion Corporation was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc. (NetScout) provides operational intelligence and performance analytics for service assurance and cyber security solutions. The Company’s solutions are used in various service provider, enterprise and government networks. Its nGenius and Infinistream technologies, along with certain product lines from the acquired businesses, enable information technology (IT) organizations to manage service delivery quality, and identify and address business service performance issues and security threats. The Company’s manufacturing operations consist of final product assembly, configuration and testing. The Company’s nGeniusONE Service Assurance Solution is used to support NetScout’s enterprise, service provider and government customers. The Company’s Intelligent Data Sources, marketed under the Infinistream brand, provide collection and analysis of high-volume packet-flow data from across the network that is displayed through the nGeniusONE Service Assurance Solution.

